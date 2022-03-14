BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 19.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Agilysys by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.96. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $61.20.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

