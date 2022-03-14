BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $10,913,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CTS by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CTS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $34.83 on Monday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTS. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

