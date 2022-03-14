BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth $665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $76.96 on Monday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.