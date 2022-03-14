BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 63,686 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 63,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

