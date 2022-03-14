Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $270.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $270.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.83% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,126,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,969. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

