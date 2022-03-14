Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 67 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $187.25. 5,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,769. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.