Bogart Wealth LLC Has $16.32 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 142,291.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.72 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.