Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,735. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $211.42 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

