Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $65.03. 18,277,218 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.