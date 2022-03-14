Bogart Wealth LLC Has $64.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $64,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.17. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,402. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

