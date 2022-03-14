Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.93. 4,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.96 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

