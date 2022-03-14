boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHHOF. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

BHHOF stock remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

