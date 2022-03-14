boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Investec

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 111 ($1.45) in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

