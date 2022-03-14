BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 480

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BP. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.91) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP from GBX 401 ($5.25) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.96) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 445.56 ($5.84).

LON BP opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.72) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £369 ($483.49). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($404.56).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

