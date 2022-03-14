Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $6.83 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

