BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Raised to $19.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

