British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.60) to GBX 640 ($8.39) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. British Land has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.74.
The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British Land (BTLCY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.