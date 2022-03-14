Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $577.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

