Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.