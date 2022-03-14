Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $191.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $171.03 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $43.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $943.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.57. 535,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,265. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,209 shares of company stock worth $5,146,358. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

