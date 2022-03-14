Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

EGLX stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

