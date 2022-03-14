Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will announce sales of $698.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.00 million and the highest is $713.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION opened at $64.21 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

