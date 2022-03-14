Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

