Brokerages Expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

GTYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of GTYH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,229. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the third quarter worth $146,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

