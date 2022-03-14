Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

UNFI opened at $35.21 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

