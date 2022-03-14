Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $67.80

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,416,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

