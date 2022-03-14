Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $47.29

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. 7,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.