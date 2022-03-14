Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT at $70.50

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,727,834. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Progyny stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.