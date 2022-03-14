Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$147.70

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting C$139.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,010. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$114.91 and a one year high of C$149.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

