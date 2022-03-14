Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $18.29

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX opened at $10.18 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645 over the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 204.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.