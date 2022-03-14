Brokerages Set Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target at $35.25

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDIG stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

