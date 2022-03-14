Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,423,400. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,552. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

