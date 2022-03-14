Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $24.43

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,580,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Telos by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Telos by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 690,619 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $18,255,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 50,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,754. The company has a market cap of $656.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

