BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.62 on Monday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
