BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.62 on Monday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.