Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:HOM.U opened at C$20.15 on Thursday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$20.45. The company has a market cap of C$628.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This is a positive change from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.