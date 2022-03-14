Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 13th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BURBY opened at $20.27 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

BURBY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.48) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.31) to GBX 1,928 ($25.26) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,309.03.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

