Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 13th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BURBY opened at $20.27 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.
About Burberry Group (Get Rating)
Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.
