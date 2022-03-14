Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Raised by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $144.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

