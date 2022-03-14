Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

