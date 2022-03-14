California State Teachers Retirement System Has $290,000 Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 260.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

