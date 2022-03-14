California State Teachers Retirement System Has $315,000 Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,915 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $579.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

