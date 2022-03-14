California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 452,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 329,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 131,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 98,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGEN stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

