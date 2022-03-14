California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,074 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,074 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

