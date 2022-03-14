California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,078 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 39,078 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,555,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,576 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,732 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $8.70 on Monday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $453.67 million, a PE ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

