Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,010,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 26,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 610,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,830,539. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

