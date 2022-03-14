Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 41060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.
Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)
