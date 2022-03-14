Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.13.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.