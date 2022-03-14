Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$113.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$129.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$98.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$91.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$104.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.