Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 7,817 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

