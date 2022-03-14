Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after buying an additional 1,014,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,854. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

