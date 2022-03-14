Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.69 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

